Avian slaughter

The ongoing practice of hunting birds is cause for serious concern in Balochistan. Bird hunting should be banned across the province, due to its gravely detrimental consequences on the environment.

Each hunting season, thousands of birds are killed, and estimates suggest that the number may exceed 300,000 to 500,000. This widespread hunting poses a serious threat to biodiversity, is environmentally damaging, and is ultimately unsustainable.

The primary reason behind bird hunting in Balochistan is meat consumption. However, given the advancements in agriculture and the availability of alternative food sources, there is no longer a justifiable need to hunt birds for sustenance.

In many countries, strict laws are in place to protect bird populations and prohibit hunting to preserve ecological balance. The government of Balochistan must adopt similar measures and implement policies that protect wildlife.

DUR JAN HAKEEM

KOLOWAH