US, Saudi Arabia near agreement on civil nuclear partnership

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The United States and Saudi Arabia are inching closer to a landmark agreement to jointly develop a civil nuclear programme in the kingdom, a senior Saudi diplomat based in Pakistan confirmed on Sunday.

Citing remarks made by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Saudi Press Attaché Dr Naif Al-Otaibi posted on X that the two nations were expected to soon formalize a preliminary accord focused on civil nuclear cooperation and broader energy collaboration.

The development follows a high-level meeting in Riyadh between Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, during which the two sides discussed a long-term roadmap for nuclear energy partnership.

“This is a pathway toward a civil nuclear agreement,” Wright told reporters during his first official visit to the Kingdom as part of a tour of energy-rich Gulf states. He added that a formal memorandum outlining the cooperation framework would be revealed later this year.

The prospective deal is expected to include a so-called “123 agreement” — a prerequisite under Section 123 of the US Atomic Energy Act of 1954. Such an agreement lays down strict non-proliferation safeguards, allowing US firms to engage in nuclear-related trade and technology exchange with partner countries.

While Wright acknowledged that Saudi Arabia has not yet agreed to all the provisions under the act, he expressed optimism that a mutually acceptable framework could be achieved to satisfy both Saudi and American objectives.

The agreement, if finalized, would mark a significant milestone in bilateral relations and could open the door for American investment in Saudi Arabia’s ambitious energy diversification plans.

Heatwave grips southern Pakistan with temperatures soaring above 46°C
FIA issues fresh summons to PTI leaders over anti-state propaganda
