Trailer crushes two youth to death

KARACHI: A trailer crushed two youth to death in the old city area near Boulton Market in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

Infuriated people tried to beat the trailer driver Abid Ali but the police saved and taken him into custody.

Deceased youth identified as Noor Muhammad and Zahid and were residents of Usmanabad area of Lyari, police said.

Police has registered a case of traffic mishap against trailer driver for reckless driving at Meethadar police station.

It is to be mentioned here that 11 heavy vehicles were set ablaze by angry mobs recently after an incident in North Karachi.

Later a citizen Adnan was hit to death by a trailer at Vita Chowrangi. He was security superviser at a private company.

Another incident took place at Mansehra Colony in Landhi where a trailer killed a motorbike rider Masood Khan 25. Police arrested trailer driver after the incident.

Heavy vehicles, dumpers, trailers, water tankers and trucks have claimed several lives in the port city of Karachi in recent months and weeks resulting in public anger and frustration.