IN a society where appearances are deemed a measure of ‘respectability’, body shaming constantly fractures the self-worth of individuals, leaving emotional scars that words can never heal. For many in our culture, this battle against societal standards starts early.

I have seen young girls, no older than 15, chained to the habit of comparison, constantly measuring themselves against images on social media or the approval of elders. This unspoken demand is a wound that stays with them.

Professionally photoshopped images of models send the message that only a particular body type is admirable. This perpetual insistence on conforming to unachievable ideals gives rise to a generation consumed by self-doubt and insecurity.

As a society, we must ask ourselves critical questions: why do we continue to uphold beauty standards that are un-attainable for the majority of people? More importantly, how can we cultivate a culture of acceptance and self-love, where individuals are recognised for their character and contributions as opposed to their physical appearance? And, most importantly, do we want to change our attitude?

Although body shaming hurts deeply on an emotional level, its true harm finds its foundation in activating serious mental health repercussions, like anxiety, depression and eating disorders.

Apart from this, it prevents people from participating in activities they love for fear of judgment, and cultivates a legacy of unvoiced concerns, where individuals struggle with self-acceptance in isolation.

The repercussions are intergenerational. Parents who struggle with body image issues often transfer their anxieties onto their children, spreading a continuous pattern of self-questioning and insecurity.

It is time to challenge the status quo, and redefine a range of social notions.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON

ISLAMABAD