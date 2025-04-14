SC orders completion of May 9 events trial in four months

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has directed the completion of trials related to the May 9 incidents within four months while hearing appeals regarding the cancellation of bails granted to the suspects. The court concluded its proceedings by disposing of the Punjab government’s appeals and setting a strict timeline for the trials.

During the hearing, lawyer Sameer Khosa raised concerns regarding the case of Khadija Shah, pointing out that although several witness statements had been recorded, formal charge sheets had not been provided to the accused. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the independence of trial courts, citing an issue raised by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge in Sargodha regarding these matters.

Chief Justice of Pakistan responded by reassuring that all legal rights of the accused, including Shah, would be upheld. He further clarified that the court’s written order would provide clear guidance on this matter. He also stated that the concerns regarding the independence of the ATC had been addressed in a previous ruling and assured that all accused individuals would be given the charge sheets and other necessary documents to ensure a fair trial.

The court’s directive to expedite the trials emphasizes the importance of resolving these high-profile cases within a specified period.