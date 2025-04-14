Queen Camilla ‘Extremely Concerned’ With King Charles’ Behavior Changes Amid Cancer Treatment

Queen Camilla has voiced her concern over King Charles’ relentless work ethic, which she fears may be taking a toll on his health. In a conversation just before their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9, 2025, Camilla expressed her hope that her husband would slow down. “I think it’s wonderful if you’ve been ill and you’re recovering, and now you want to do more and more, but that’s the problem,” she admitted.

A well-placed palace aide echoed Camilla’s sentiment, revealing, “We’ve all tried, but as everyone can see, the King loves his work.” Despite this, Camilla remains supportive, recognizing that Charles’ passion for his duties keeps him going, but she worries about the potential impact on his health.

The concerns surrounding King Charles’ health have also raised alarms within the royal family. According to sources, his recent health struggles have placed Prince William and Kate Middleton on heightened alert, anticipating the possibility of assuming the throne sooner than expected. While they remain hopeful for his recovery, the royal family is acutely aware that circumstances may change unexpectedly, with the king’s hospitalization serving as a sobering reminder of his ongoing challenges.

King Charles, aware of the situation, has been preparing Prince William to take over at a moment’s notice, ensuring that the monarchy is ready for any eventuality. The recent developments have sparked ongoing discussions about the future of the royal succession and the impact of the king’s health on the family’s plans.