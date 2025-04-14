Punjab Assembly passes acid control bill to combat attacks on women

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly passed the Acid Control Bill on Tuesday, marking a significant step towards preventing acid attacks, particularly against women. The bill aims to strengthen regulations and curb the illegal sale of acid, which has been a rising concern in the province.

Hina Pervez Butt, PML-N MPA and Chairperson of the Women Protection Authority, emphasized that preventing acid attacks on women is a top priority. She described the legislation as a key milestone in ensuring women’s safety. “The protection of every woman is the state’s responsibility,” she stated.

Butt also clarified that the illegal sale of acid would no longer be tolerated, reflecting the government’s commitment to safeguarding women’s rights. Calling the passage of the bill historic, she expressed confidence that it would help mitigate attacks on women and provide a stronger legal framework for their protection.

The approval of the Punjab Acid Control Bill is seen as a critical measure in combating gender-based violence and protecting women from harmful attacks.