Police trace suspects in Rawalpindi KFC attack through CCTV footage

RAWALPINDI: Police on Monday said they had traced the individuals involved in vandalising an international fast food outlet in Rawalpindi’s Saddar area through CCTV footage, and pledged swift arrests.

The incident, which occurred Sunday evening, is part of a broader trend of attacks targeting outlets of international food chains—particularly Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC)—amid public anger over Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed by the manager of the KFC Saddar branch, a group of 10–12 armed men stormed the premises around 8:30pm, harassed customers, and shouted slogans. “When we tried to stop them, they hurled abuses and threatened to kill us,” the complainant stated.

The FIR, registered at Cantt police station, invoked sections 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation with threats of grievous harm) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A spokesperson for the Rawalpindi police confirmed that the suspects were identified using CCTV footage and would be apprehended soon with the help of NADRA’s database. “Lawbreaking and rioting will not be tolerated. Offenders will be dealt with an iron hand,” the police said in an official statement.

Police have since deployed additional personnel to protect international fast food outlets in the city, warning that any misbehavior toward citizens or businesses would be met with strict action.