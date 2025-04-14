Police constable martyred in suspected target killing in Karachi

KARACHI: A police constable was martyred in a suspected targeted gun attack in Karachi’s Ranchore Line area on Monday, police confirmed.

The constable, posted at Chakiwara Police Station, was performing duty when unknown assailants opened fire on him outside a biryani shop. He died on the spot.

Initial findings suggest the incident was a case of target killing, though investigations are ongoing.

Law enforcement officials stated that CCTV footage from the vicinity has been acquired to assist in identifying the attackers. A first information report (FIR) has been lodged at the Eidgah Police Station on behalf of the state, and a probe has been launched.

The killing adds to growing concerns over the security of police personnel in the city, especially those deployed in vulnerable areas.