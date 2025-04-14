HEADLINES

PIA to launch direct Lahore-Baku flights on April 20

By News Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the launch of direct flights from Lahore to Baku, starting April 20, marking a significant step in expanding international connectivity and promoting tourism. The airline will operate two weekly flights on this route, scheduled for Sundays and Wednesdays.

To celebrate the new route, PIA will host special events in various cities across Pakistan to engage with travel agents and tour operators, while also providing information on upcoming international routes. The airline emphasized the crucial role of travel agents in the success of the Baku route.

PIA officials highlighted their commitment to making the Lahore-Baku connection commercially viable while fostering stronger tourism and trade relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

This announcement follows a period of optimism for PIA, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently commending the airline’s return to profitability after two decades. PIA’s official report revealed an operational profit of Rs3.9 billion and a net profit of Rs2.26 billion for 2024, marking the airline’s first profit in years.

