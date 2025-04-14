Pakistan hosts 8th Int’l Army Team Spirit Exercise at NCTC Pabbi

ISLAMABAD: The opening ceremony of the 8th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Exercise-2025 was held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi, kicking off a rigorous 60-hour-long military patrolling challenge aimed at enhancing multinational military cooperation in a complex global security environment.

The exercise was formally inaugurated by the Director General Military Training and brings together teams and observers from 20 friendly nations. Participating countries include Pakistan, Bahrain, Belarus, China, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Morocco, Nepal, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, the United States, and Uzbekistan. Observers from Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia, Kenya, Myanmar, South Africa, and Thailand are also attending.

Organised annually by the Pakistan Army, PATS is a mission-specific, task-oriented professional military exercise that tests the limits of physical endurance, mental resilience, and professional expertise of troops operating under near-real combat conditions.

The exercise focuses on building perseverance through team spirit, while honing fundamental soldiering skills, enhancing quick decision-making capabilities, and promoting interoperability through shared tactics and mutual best practices among participating armies.