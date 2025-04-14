Overseas Pakistani Convention to help in resolving their issues, says Ch Salik

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, talking about the Overseas Pakistani Convention, said that the aim of the event is to listen to the problems of our overseas Pakistanis and find solutions to them.

The federal minister said overseas Pakistanis are of great importance to Pakistan, and this will be an important event to appreciate their services. On the first day, the Chairman of the Senate, FIFC, and heads of other federal institutions will participate in this conference, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said.

He said stalls of NADRA, FIA, NAB, the Passport Office, the State Bank, FBR, NAB, and other institutions have also been set up. The affairs of overseas Pakistanis are handled by all these institutions, and they will also have direct contact here, he said. He said on the second day of the conference, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir will participate. The army chief and the prime minister will also address the overseas Pakistanis, he added.

He said our government passed a special bill for overseas Pakistanis, and now this law has become law in Punjab as well, from which overseas Pakistanis will get a big relief.

Now special courts will be formed for overseas Pakistanis, which will give a decision within 90 days, and overseas Pakistanis will not have to come to Pakistan for every appearance.