Naqvi terms Pakistan a wall between terrorism and world

Interior Minister urges world to urgently cooperate with Pakistan in fight against global scourge

Says sustainable relations with US have been a key in Pakistan’s foreign policy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that terrorism is a global challenge and urged the international community to urgently cooperate with Pakistan in fight against the global scourge.

Naqvi was talking to a US Congressional delegation, led by Representative Jack Bergman (R-MI), along with Representatives Thomas Richard Suozzi, Jonathan L. Jackson, and other senior US officials here.

The minister said that Pakistan was a wall between terrorism and the world. He stressed on the importance of intelligence and technology sharing in counter-terrorism operations.

The interior minister said that sustainable relations with the United States have been a key in Pakistan’s foreign policy. He welcomed the upcoming Pakistan Caucus event in the US on April 30 is a positive development.

Speaking on the occasion, the US congressmen stressed the need for highlighting the role Pakistan played in the war on terror.

They said that members of the Pakistani community living in the USA were competent and hardworking.

Earlier, the US and Pakistan delegations had a detailed discussion on bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest. There was also conversation about advancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and investment, as well as discussions on security, counter-terrorism, and border security.

Border security and the steps taken to eliminate terrorism were also discussed at the meeting.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Acting US ambassador in Pakistan Natalie A. Baker and Secretary Interior Khurram Agha were also present on the occasion.

Naqvi stated that Pakistan’s unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism have no parallel in the world. He emphasized that the upcoming visit of the US Congressional delegation will be crucial in highlighting Pakistan’s exceptional role in the fight against terrorism.

He mentioned that the recent participation of the US delegation in the Minerals Investment Forum 2025 was a positive development. “The government will ensure all possible facilities for investors and provide complete protection for their investments,” he added.