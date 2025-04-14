Most wanted gangster in Katcha killed in police operation

LAHORE/RAHIM YAR KHAN: In a successful operation, Rahim Yar Khan Police killed the notorious gangster Korra Kosh, who had been involved in the martyrdom of several police personnel. A Kalashnikov rifle and hundreds of bullets were recovered from the scene.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the killed gangster had been involved in the killing of three police personnel in 2023 and 12 more last year in Kacha Machhka. He was also the prime suspect in multiple high-profile cases, including kidnapping for ransom, murder, and armed robbery.

The Rahim Yar Khan Police launched the operation by besieging the hideouts of the Kosh gang in the Daulatabad area of Kacha Machhka. A heavy exchange of fire took place between the police and the armed criminals. Police forces set fire to the gang’s bunkers and hideouts during the confrontation.

Police spokesperson further said that the police operation is ongoing with the support of a large contingent equipped with armored vehicles, modern weaponry, and Elite Force commandos.

Three laborers abducted last night recovered

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police Rajanpur achieved a major success by recovering three laborers who were abducted last night within a few hours of the incident.

Punjab Police spokesperson, while sharing the details, said that the abductees were kidnapped last night from the jurisdiction of Police Station Bangla Achha. The kidnappers were taking the abductees towards the inner Kacha area. Rajanpur Police, during intelligence-based operations, pursued the Kacha criminals and carried out the operation with effective planning. During the operation, there was intense exchange of fire between the police and the bandits. Due to the police’s advancement and strong counteraction, the kidnappers fled, leaving the abductees behind. Rajanpur Police conducted the operation equipped with armored vehicles, elite commandos, and heavy weaponry.