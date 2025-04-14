Militants used American arms in Jaffar Express attack, Washington Post finds

ISLAMABAD: Sophisticated American-made weapons abandoned during the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan have been traced to the recent bombing of the Jaffar Express train in Pakistan, according to a Washington Post investigation.

The report reveals that US-origin M16 rifles, PVS-14 night-vision devices, and thermal optics—originally supplied to Afghan forces—are now in the possession of militant groups including the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). These weapons have been used in cross-border attacks targeting Pakistan.

Investigators identified two rifles used in the March 11 Jaffar Express bombing whose serial numbers matched US military stockpiles. The attack had already raised alarms due to the level of tactical precision involved.

According to the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), approximately 250,000 firearms and 18,000 night-vision devices were left behind—an arsenal described as being comparable to that of the US Marine Corps.

Documents cited by the Washington Post show that Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry raised concerns in January, stating that the presence of advanced American weapons in militant hands poses a “profound threat” to the country’s national security.

Former US President Donald Trump added to the scrutiny in February, asserting that the US left behind “tens of billions of dollars’ worth of equipment… all the top-of-the-line stuff.” However, Pentagon officials maintain that only a “minuscule portion” of the total arsenal has been recovered by militants.