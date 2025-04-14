Michelle Obama Breaks Silence On Daughter Sasha’s Terrifying Car Accident

Michelle Obama has shared a deeply emotional and frightening experience involving her daughter, Sasha Obama, during a recent appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast. Reflecting on her journey as a mother, Michelle opened up about the terrifying moment when Sasha was involved in a car accident.

“Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go. Try as we might, there’s only so much we can control,” Michelle previously told British Vogue, discussing the challenges and vulnerabilities of motherhood. However, it was one incident, in particular, that truly tested her ability to let go: Sasha’s car accident.

Michelle recounted the moment she received the call that Sasha had been in a severe crash. “One time Sasha got T-boned, literally her car was totaled. Some lady T-boned her,” she said. Despite the severity of the accident, Michelle expressed gratitude that her daughter was unharmed, calling it a sobering reminder of how little control parents have as their children navigate life.

Michelle also shared how, after both Sasha and her older sister Malia received their driver’s licenses, the Secret Service began trailing them to ensure their safety. “Once they got their license, we got a car for them. And then the agents… they have to follow this teenager now to school, to parties,” she explained. Despite these safety measures, Michelle acknowledged that not even the Secret Service could prevent every danger.

In the aftermath of the accident, Michelle took comfort in knowing that both of her daughters had grown into skilled drivers over time, even under the watchful eyes of security. She also shared a lighter moment from Malia’s early driving lessons, recalling how Malia’s instructor told her to “floor it” and “press the gas as hard as you can, and then I want you to stop,” which Michelle recalled with laughter.

This candid conversation highlighted the emotional rollercoaster of raising children, especially as they become more independent.