Meghan Markle No Longer Holding Back Talking About Rift With The Beckhams

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship with David and Victoria Beckham, once marked by mutual support and shared social causes, has reportedly soured. While the two couples were seen as part of Britain’s elite, their bond has unraveled in recent years, with the cause of the distance remaining mostly unspoken but clearly felt.

Initially, their relationship appeared harmonious: David Beckham supported the Invictus Games, one of Prince Harry’s personal projects, while Victoria helped Meghan navigate the British fashion scene. They both attended the royal wedding, but according to The House of Beckham: Money, Sex, and Power by Tom Bower, the friendship began to show signs of strain before that event. One source claims that the Beckhams’ growing success in the entertainment world did not sit well with Meghan’s inner circle, contributing to the growing distance.

A source close to the situation recently revealed that Meghan and Victoria “no longer speak,” with what once was a close relationship now being marked by competition. Tensions escalated with comparisons between the couples’ public projects, including documentaries and social media presence. Meghan reportedly felt uncomfortable with the media buzz surrounding David’s documentary and an upcoming series about Victoria, further deepening the rift.

Another significant point of contention allegedly occurred when Meghan accused Victoria of leaking personal information to the press. This perceived betrayal shattered any chance of reconciliation, and there were even reports of a strained interaction during a visit to Australia, where Meghan felt snubbed by Victoria.

The final blow came when Prince Harry confronted David Beckham directly about the alleged leaks. Beckham, who had traveled more than 20 hours to support Harry at the 2018 Invictus Games, reportedly felt deeply hurt by the prince’s actions, interpreting it as a betrayal. Since then, public appearances and joint photos between the two couples have vanished, and the silence surrounding their relationship has been louder than any statement.

What was once a headline-making friendship now seems to have been relegated to the past, with the Beckhams and Sussexes no longer in the public eye together.