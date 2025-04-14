KP approves Rs 2.58bn development programme for South Waziristan

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has greenlit a comprehensive development initiative worth over Rs 2.58 billion for South Waziristan under the Special Integrated Area Development Programme, aiming to uplift socio-economic conditions across multiple sectors in the merged districts.

The project’s cost was initially estimated at Rs 2.18 billion but was revised under PC-1 to accommodate an additional Rs 400 million, reflecting the government’s broader commitment to holistic development in the region. For the current fiscal year, Rs 900 million has been earmarked for implementation in the initial phase.

According to official documents, the three-year initiative (2024–2027) will span multiple sectors, with departments such as Local Government, Irrigation, Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry, Environment, Sports, Industries (TEVTA), and Youth Affairs taking the lead in their respective areas.

Among the major allocations, Rs 493 million has been set aside for the Local Government Department, while Rs 379 million will go toward the Irrigation Department. Significant funding has also been directed toward emerging sectors like Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), non-timber forest products, and youth engagement.

The Youth Engagement Internship Program has seen its budget triple—from Rs 4.5 million to Rs 15 million—indicating a focused effort on capacity building and employment for local youth. Moreover, TEVTA’s share has increased by over Rs 120 million, highlighting the province’s drive toward skill development and technical education.

The Planning and Development Department confirmed that each involved department will be independently responsible for execution, with monitoring and progress evaluation built into the implementation plan.