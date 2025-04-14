Karachi traffic police arrest runaway dumper driver after cracking down on reckless vehicles

KARACHI: The driver of a runaway dumper, who fled after hitting a vehicle on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal, was arrested after surrendering to the authorities. The arrest followed a viral video showing a traffic police vehicle attempting to stop the dumper, which then sped off, endangering the lives of other commuters.

Prior to the driver’s arrest, the Karachi Traffic Police launched a major crackdown against dumpers, seizing 27 vehicles and arresting one dumper driver. They also issued fines and challans to 142 other dumper drivers under sections 99/113 of the 1965 Motor Vehicles Ordinance.

The Traffic Police had contacted Liaquat Mehsud, the president of the Dumper Association, to hand over the driver and vehicle, but after initial cooperation, the association failed to follow through. In response, the traffic police intensified their actions, vowing to continue the crackdown until the fugitive driver was surrendered.

In his statement, the arrested dumper driver claimed that he had fled after being followed by motorcyclists and feared his vehicle might be set on fire, which led to his high-speed escape.

This incident comes amidst growing concerns over traffic accidents in Karachi, which have caused over 250 fatalities this year. A significant number of these fatalities, approximately 70, were attributed to heavy vehicles like dumpers. The rise in accidents has sparked public outrage, with incidents of citizens setting fire to heavy vehicles in protest.

Last week, multiple dumper trucks were set on fire after one crushed two motorbikes in North Karachi. Public frustration also resulted in a vehicle being set ablaze in Gulshan-e-Iqbal after a fatal accident.

In response to the increasing traffic hazards and public outcry, the Sindh government has imposed a daytime ban on heavy vehicles in Karachi and set a 30 km/h speed limit for such vehicles. Despite these measures, reckless driving continues to pose a serious challenge, as evidenced by a recent incident at Karachi’s Sea View, where a car involved in drifting overturned and floated into the sea. No casualties were reported, and the car was later retrieved by Rescue 1122 teams. The car owner has been summoned for investigation.