IMF-SCBAP meeting discusses judicial efficiency, property rights

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A visiting mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), on Monday deliberated over key legal challenges affecting the country’s investment climate—particularly judicial efficiency, contract enforcement, and protection of property rights.

The IMF delegation called on the SCBAP president in Islamabad for the meeting, which lasted over an hour and featured in-depth discussions on the efficiency of Pakistan’s judicial system—a key area of concern raised by the Fund.

Also present were Mir Atta Ullah Langove and Barrister Sarfraz Metlo, Presidents of the High Court Bar Associations of Balochistan and Sindh, respectively.

The IMF mission expressed concern that inefficiencies in contract enforcement and weak protection of property rights continue to hinder foreign direct investment and overall investor confidence.

President Rauf Atta provided a detailed and factual response, acknowledging the issues while underlining that judicial efficiency is a core pillar of a vibrant and independent judiciary.

He informed the delegation that reforms are currently being undertaken on two fronts: judicial and legislative.

On the judicial side, he shared the initiatives being spearheaded by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, including the introduction of an e-filing system to replace the outdated paper-based system, revamping of case management procedures, expeditious disposal of pending cases, and the use of video link facilities in the Supreme Court. He noted that efforts are underway to extend these reforms to the high courts and subordinate judiciary as well.

On the legislative side, President Atta pointed to the recently passed 26th Constitutional Amendment, aimed at reinforcing judicial independence and enhancing institutional efficiency.

He assured the IMF mission that the legal fraternity remains committed to strengthening Pakistan’s legal infrastructure to support a more transparent and investor-friendly environment.

