Heatwave grips southern Pakistan with temperatures soaring above 46°C

ISLAMABAD: Intense heatwave conditions have gripped large parts of the country as the mercury continues to climb above seasonal norms, with maximum temperatures expected to exceed 46°C in some southern districts, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned on Sunday.

According to the Met Office, the highest temperatures are forecast for Dadu (46°C), Nawabshah (45°C), and Sukkur and Hyderabad (43°C). Karachi is likely to experience hot and humid conditions, with temperatures reaching 36°C.

The extreme heat is not limited to Sindh. Southern Punjab districts including Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Sargodha are expected to hit 40°C, while Lahore is forecast to reach 37°C. Central and upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir will also experience higher-than-normal temperatures.

The PMD attributed the intensifying heatwave to a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere, which developed on April 13.

The system is expected to keep daytime temperatures 6–8°C above normal in Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan from April 13 to 18. Central and northern regions may experience temperatures 4–6°C above average.

The heatwave is also expected to cause warm nights and raise the likelihood of dust storms and windstorms during the forecast period.

Authorities have advised the public, especially children, the elderly, and outdoor workers, to avoid direct sunlight, stay indoors during peak hours, and remain well-hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses.