FIA issues fresh summons to PTI leaders over anti-state propaganda

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has once again summoned five senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for questioning in connection with an ongoing probe into alleged anti-state propaganda.

The JIT—constituted under Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016—is chaired by the Additional Director General of FIA’s Cybercrime Wing and is operating under the supervision of the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad.

Those summoned include Hammad Azhar, Aliya Hamza, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Muhammad Kamran, and Farrukh Habib. They have been directed to appear in person before the JIT at 11:00 am today (Monday) at the FIA Cybercrime Wing Headquarters in Islamabad.

According to the notices, issued by JIT member and inquiry officer Mobin Zafar on April 9, investigators have gathered sufficient material suggesting the individuals were either involved in or closely linked to a social media campaign aimed at state institutions.

“In case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that you have nothing to present or state in your defense,” the notice warned. It further stated that non-compliance would be punishable under Section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), and may lead to criminal proceedings.

The investigation is centered on the alleged misuse of digital platforms to post “highly intimidating content” designed to incite unrest among the public and foster discord against national institutions. This marks the latest in a series of summonses issued to PTI leadership amid heightened scrutiny of political activity on social media.