Experts warn of daily fatalities due to organ shortage in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan is facing a severe organ shortage crisis, with up to 15 deaths occurring daily due to a lack of organ donations, experts warned during the First International Conference on Transplantation (FICT) at the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS). Despite the growing number of organ failure patients, cultural misconceptions and religious hesitation continue to hinder organ donation in the country.

Prof Dr Mohammad Mansoor Mohiuddin, a Pakistani-American transplant pioneer, addressed the crisis at the conference, highlighting that in the United States, one patient dies every 80 minutes due to the lack of available organs. He suggested that xenotransplantation—transplanting animal organs into humans—holds significant promise, particularly for countries like Pakistan, where organ donation rates remain critically low. While early trials with pig-to-monkey transplants initially failed, advancements in genetic modification have made xenotransplantation a viable option, although ethical and religious concerns remain global barriers.

The conference, described as a milestone by DUHS Vice Chancellor Prof Saeed Quraishy, brought together over 22 international experts, including notable figures such as Prof John Fung and Prof John LaMattina. Discussions focused on the growing importance of organ donation, with Prof Fung emphasizing that one donor could save up to seven lives. He also highlighted the progress made by countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia, where brain-dead organ donation is already legal.

Additionally, Prof LaMattina praised the DUHS transplant team’s expertise and noted the increasing collaboration between DUHS and the University of Chicago. The conference featured 44 international presentations, including live-streamed liver and kidney transplants, providing a unique learning opportunity for trainees.

Experts like Dr Asim Ahmed and Dr Tasadduq Khan stressed the importance of strengthening legal frameworks and public trust to combat organ trafficking and ensure a fair organ donation system. Meanwhile, Dr Ayaz Khan presented advanced techniques like Hand-Assisted Laparoscopic Donor Nephrectomy (HALDN), which is particularly effective for donors with complex vascular anatomy.

In closing remarks, Dr Rao highlighted the growing acceptance of brain-dead donor transplants in Pakistan, emphasizing that with clear religious guidance and advancing medical knowledge, the conditions are ripe for a transformation in Pakistan’s organ donation ecosystem.