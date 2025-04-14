COAS reiterates desire to further deepen, diversify mutually beneficial partnership with US

Both sides reaffirm importance of sustained engagement based on mutual respect, shared values

US Congressmen convey strong commitment to advancing broad-based bilateral cooperation, including in security and trade

MoUs also signed for training collaboration in the field of Information Technology

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of the United States Congress, led by Honourable Jack Bergman along with Honourable Thomas Souzzi and Honourable Jonathan Jackson called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Sunday, according to the military’s media wing.

The US lawmakers and Gen Syed Asim Munir discussed regional security and cooperation in the defence sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker was also present in the meeting.

“Discussions during the meeting encompassed a range of issues of mutual interest, with a particular emphasis on regional security and defence cooperation,” the statement read. “Both sides reaffirmed the importance of sustained engagement based on mutual respect, shared values, and converging strategic interests.”

The ISPR said that the visiting US lawmakers commended the Pakistani armed forces for their pivotal role in countering terrorism and acknowledged the country’s enduring contributions to regional peace and stability. They also appreciated Pakistan’s resilience and “the strategic potential of its people”.

“Underscoring their respect for Pakistan’s sovereignty, the US Congressional delegation conveyed a strong commitment to advancing broad-based bilateral cooperation, particularly in the domains of security, trade, investment, and economic development,” the statement added.

The COAS “conveyed his appreciation to the delegation for their visit and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further deepen and diversify its longstanding partnership with the US in a manner that is mutually beneficial and respectful of each other’s national interests”, the ISPR said.

Memorandums of understanding were also signed for training collaboration in the information technology sector, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Naqvi asserted that Pakistan stood as a “wall between terrorism and the rest of the world” as he met the delegation of American lawmakers in Islamabad, according to a press release by the government-run PID.

“Terrorism is a global challenge. The international community urgently needs to fully cooperate with Pakistan,” Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement by the interior ministry.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker and Interior Secretary Khurram Agha were also present during the meeting.

During today’s meeting, a detailed discussion was held on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, as well as counterterrorism and border security. Both sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investment.

Naqvi emphasized that intelligence and technology-sharing in the domain of counterterrorism was of utmost importance. The minister further said Pakistan’s immense sacrifices against terrorism were unmatched in the global context.

Naqvi termed the visit of US Congressmen as crucial in highlighting Pakistan’s unprecedented role in the fight against terrorism.

Last month, US President Donald Trump had hailed Pakistan’s help in arresting a terrorist responsible for a 2021 bombing in Afghanistan that killed 13 US service members.

Naqvi asserted that strong and sustainable relations with the US hold a key place in Pakistan’s foreign policy. He termed the holding of the Pakistan Caucus, which Suozzi heads, in the US on April 30 as a welcome development.