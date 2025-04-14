President Xi Jinping urges China, Vietnam to safeguard stability of supply chains

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on China and Vietnam to work together to safeguard the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, in Hanoi on Monday.

Noting that China and Vietnam adhere to opening-up policies, Xi said both countries have played an active role in maintaining stable and unimpeded regional industrial and supply chains and advancing economic globalization.

He said that as beneficiaries of economic globalization, China and Vietnam must strengthen strategic focus, jointly oppose unilateral bullying, and maintain the stability of the global free trade system and industrial and supply chains.

Xi said this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Vietnam.

Over the past 75 years, no matter how the international landscape has evolved, the two countries have stood in mutual support in the struggle for national independence and liberation, advanced side by side in the cause of socialist construction, and forged ahead with determination in the pursuit of socialist modernization, setting an exemplary model of solidarity and cooperation between socialist nations, he said.

In the face of today’s volatile and turbulent international environment, China and Vietnam remain committed to peaceful development and deepening friendly cooperation, providing the world with invaluable stability and certainty, he added.

During their talks, Xi also proposed six measures to deepen the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

He emphasized the need to enhance strategic mutual trust by promoting regular exchanges and communication between the leaders of both countries and called for stronger security cooperation, particularly in tackling cross-border crimes and expanding bilateral and multilateral law enforcement collaboration.

Xi also highlighted the importance of expanding high-quality cooperation in areas such as infrastructure connectivity, including railways, highways, and smart ports, as well as advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. He expressed China’s willingness to welcome more high-quality Vietnamese products and encouraged Chinese businesses to invest in Vietnam, urging Vietnam to create a more fair and friendly business environment.

Xi also emphasized the importance of enhancing cultural, tourism, and healthcare cooperation between the two countries.

He also called for closer multilateral cooperation to defend the international system with the United Nations at the core and push for a multipolar world. Xi also called on both sides to properly address maritime issues, expand maritime cooperation, and work toward the swift conclusion of the Code of Conduct for the South China Sea.

For his part, To Lam said the fact that the Chinese leader’s first overseas visit this year is to Vietnam fully demonstrates the high importance he places on Vietnam-China relations and firm support for Vietnam.

Vietnam stands ready to enhance coordination and cooperation with China in upholding multilateralism, adhering to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, safeguarding international trade rules, and honoring agreements signed between the two sides to jointly contribute more to world peace and human progress, he said.

He added that Vietnam is willing to work with China to properly manage maritime differences and maintain stability at sea.

After talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of 45 bilateral cooperation documents between China and Vietnam, spanning fields such as connectivity, artificial intelligence, customs inspection and quarantine, agricultural produce trade, culture and sports, people’s livelihoods, human resource development and media cooperation.

Both sides also issued a joint statement on continuously deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and accelerating the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.