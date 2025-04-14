China urges U.S. to end maximum pressure with ‘reciprocal tariffs’

BEIJING: China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday urged the United States to end its approach of maximum pressure with “reciprocal tariffs.”

Lin Jian, spokesperson for the ministry, said facts have proved and will continue to prove that there are no winners in a tariff war or a trade war, that protectionism leads nowhere, and that the U.S.’ abuse of tariffs is harmful to others and to itself.

“We urge the U.S. to abandon its wrong approach of maximum pressure and resolve issues through dialogue on an equal footing and in a mutually respectful and beneficial way,” Lin said.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to questions related to the U.S.’ recent exemption of some products from its “reciprocal tariffs.”

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in an updated guidance late Friday that the government has exempted smartphones, computers and other electronic products from its “reciprocal tariffs.”

The document stated that the exemption applies to electronic products entering the United States after April 5. It said “reciprocal tariffs” already paid can be refunded upon request.