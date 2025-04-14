Ben Affleck Opens Up About Relationship Struggles After Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Ben Affleck recently admitted that his flirting skills could use some work, sharing a candid reflection during a press junket for The Accountant 2. The A-list actor revealed that he relates to his character, Christian Wolff, who struggles with interacting with women and navigating the complexities of relationships.

Affleck explained, “Here’s a guy who’s trying to figure out how to have a relationship with a woman, but he’s not comfortable extending himself. He doesn’t know how to flirt exactly. He’s not comfortable,” before acknowledging, “Like so many of us.”

The actor continued, discussing the challenges of dating and gauging interest from others: “It’s not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly at the very early part, where you’re trying to gauge, ‘What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?’”

Affleck praised his character for making the effort, even through line-dancing on a date, calling it “kind of a lovely thing.” He added jokingly, “I probably am not going to get a lot more demands for my line-dancing work in movies… The phone hasn’t rung yet.”

His comments come three months after he officially became single again following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in January. The two, who rekindled their relationship in 2021 after their first engagement ended decades ago, separated in 2024 after two years of marriage. Despite the split, Affleck told GQ that the breakup was “drama-free” and emphasized that Lopez is still someone he has “a lot of respect for.”

Affleck has reportedly been “casually dating” since the divorce, though he has not entered into a serious relationship. There were rumors about a brief fling with Kick Kennedy, daughter of RFK Jr., last summer, but no new relationship has developed. He was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and there have been whispers that he “wants another chance” with his first wife, although sources claim she isn’t interested in rekindling their romance.