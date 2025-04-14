Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Reveals New Tattoo Amid Major Makeover

Shiloh Jolie, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie, is making waves with her bold new look and a small but significant tattoo. Recently photographed in Los Angeles, Shiloh was spotted with a tiny Gemini symbol inked on her wrist, reflecting her interest in astrology and her pride in her star sign.

This choice is especially meaningful as it also appears to pay tribute to her mother, who is also a Gemini, born just days after Shiloh on June 4. Shiloh, born on May 27, shares more than just a birthday with her mom—her tattoo symbolizes a deeper connection to her astrological identity.

The teenager has been having fun experimenting with her appearance, recently sporting Lara Croft-inspired braids paired with large hoop earrings. Though she is often seen attending breakdancing classes, Shiloh tends to stay out of the spotlight and does not have a public social media presence, preferring to maintain a private life.

In a rare public insight, Angelina Jolie shared during a 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show that Shiloh is the most private of her children, saying, “She really, really wants to be private. Just private. Not photographed. She most of all likes privacy.”

Despite her preference for privacy, Shiloh’s presence in the public eye has not been without significance. Just months after her 18th birthday, Shiloh legally dropped her father Brad Pitt’s surname and now goes by Shiloh Jolie. Her sister, Vivienne, 16, made the same decision.

Angelina, who shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, has been open about her parenting approach. In an interview with People, she shared, “I’m not a perfect parent by any means… I feel often, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?'” She also noted the strong influence her children have on each other, emphasizing that her role as a mother is grounded in honesty and humility.