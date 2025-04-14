Abducted KP health staff released in Bannu after ransom payment

BANNU: Two government health department employees who were abducted on April 6 in Bannu have been released after their families reportedly paid ransom to the kidnappers, sources confirmed on Monday.

The freed officials, identified as Nauman Al-Hussaini and Ashfaq, had been working in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department when they were taken hostage under mysterious circumstances.

During their captivity, a video message surfaced in which both men appealed to government authorities and local elders to intervene for their safe recovery. The video sparked widespread outrage and concern in their native areas.

In response, colleagues, family members, and residents staged a sit-in protest, blocking a major road to demand urgent action for their release. The pressure from civil society and the families’ efforts eventually led to negotiations, culminating in the safe return of both men.

Local sources revealed that the captives were released only after a ransom payment was made, although the exact amount remains undisclosed. Both individuals have now returned safely to their homes.