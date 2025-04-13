Sardar Yousaf reaffirms govt’s commitment to fostering interfaith harmony

Its’ our shared responsibility to build a society where respect and love prevail instead of hate: Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf stated that Pakistan guarantees equal rights to the followers of all religions and all religious minorities are enjoying complete, reaffirming the government’s firm commitment to fostering interfaith harmony.

Speaking at an Interfaith Harmony Conference held in Lahore on Sunday, the federal minister stressed the importance of holding such events nationwide to promote peace and unity. He urged all minorities and communities to work collectively for this cause.

The Interfaith Harmony Conference was also attended by prominent religious leaders, government ministers, and social figures from across the country. The aim of the conference was to promote religious harmony, tolerance, and national unity.

In his speech, Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted that religious minorities are a proud asset of Pakistan. He stated that it is our shared responsibility to build a society where respect and love prevail instead of hate. He added that the Punjab government is actively implementing initiatives to ensure peace and harmony in society and eliminate religious animosity. He stressed that the protection of religious minorities is the top priority of the Punjab government and reaffirmed that Pakistan’s policy is to safeguard all places of worship. Speaking out against global injustices, Arora questioned the silence on the atrocities in Palestine, saying:

“Why is no one questioning the brutalities in Palestine? Humanity is suffering in Gaza, and we must all raise a collective voice for global peace.”

Other speakers at the conference included Minister of State for Religious Affairs Khalil Das Kohistani, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Shia scholar Allama Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Christian representative Dr James Chaman, Baháí community representative Dr Faramar Roshni, Islamic scholar Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, and Hindu representative Pandit Bhagat Lal.

All speakers emphasized that every religion promotes peace, love, and humanity, and these values must be practiced actively in our society. Speakers collectively pledged to continue their efforts at all levels for promoting religious tolerance, national unity, and peace.