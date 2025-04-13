Queen Camilla Addresses King Charles’ Abdication Rumors As Royals Prepare For Transition

Queen Camilla has firmly addressed speculations surrounding King Charles’ potential abdication, assuring the public that there is no truth to the rumors. Speaking in Rome, the Queen dismissed the notion that her husband, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, would reduce his workload.

In an interview with British newspapers, Camilla stated that King Charles is deeply motivated by his desire to help others. “He loves his work and it keeps him going,” she explained. “If you’ve been ill and you are recovering, you’re getting better, and now he wants to do more and more and more. That’s the problem.”

When asked about the possibility of King Charles slowing down after his recent hospital stay, Camilla humorously responded, “Dream On!” She further added, “That’s what he’s driven by. Helping others.”

Her remarks come amid ongoing rumors about Prince William assuming more responsibilities within the royal family. While preparations for a future transition of duties are ongoing, Camilla’s words make it clear that King Charles remains committed to his role, regardless of his health challenges.