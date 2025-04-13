King Charles’ Health Update Revealed Amid Major Setback

Royal aides have shared a positive update on King Charles’ health, revealing that his ongoing cancer treatment is progressing well, despite a recent “temporary setback.” The monarch had been briefly hospitalized last month due to side effects from his treatment, but insiders, speaking to The Daily Express, emphasized that he remains determined to continue his royal duties.

A senior palace official explained that while there had been discussions about adjusting his schedule, King Charles is highly committed to his work. “We’ve all tried,” the official said, adding that the King enjoys engaging with people and has a strong appetite for learning, which drives him to keep up with his duties. “He’s fortunate to be in a position to make a difference, and he’s determined to do just that,” the official continued, noting the monarch’s ongoing contributions since ascending to the throne.

NEW: The Queen says the King is driven by “helping others” so there is no chance of him reducing his workload despite his ongoing cancer battle.



And a senior Palace said “we’ve all tried” to get him to slow down but he loves his job too much.



Royal expert Emily Ferguson also weighed in, sharing on X (formerly Twitter) that the Queen remarked on King Charles’ motivation, stating that the King is driven by his desire to help others. “There is no chance of him reducing his workload despite his ongoing cancer battle,” Ferguson tweeted.

This message of resilience reflects the King’s commitment to his role, with royal sources confident that he will continue to perform his duties despite the challenges of his health journey.