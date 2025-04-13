Israeli Oppression and the Plight of Palestine and Lebanon

The ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine and Lebanon is a long-term issue that has jeopardized peace in the Middle East for decades. Israel’s continuous airstrikes on Palestinian territories, particularly in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, along with numerous human rights violations, demolition of homes, killings of women and children, and destruction of essential facilities, have shaken the global conscience.

Lebanon, which has frequently been the target of Israeli attacks, is resorting to political and military resistance for its survival. This study presents an analysis of Israeli atrocities in Palestine and Lebanon in the context of historical, political, human rights, and international law perspectives, along with a detailed examination of the roles of global powers, the silence of the United Nations, and the practical apathy of the Muslim world.

The Palestinian issue is not merely a territorial dispute but a struggle for the identity, survival, and freedom of a nation. The establishment of Israel in 1948 led to the displacement of millions of Palestinians, many of whom still live as refugees in various parts of the world. In 1947, the United Nations proposed a partition plan for Palestine, which aimed to divide the territory into two states: one Jewish and one Arab. This division was rejected by Arab countries and Palestinians, labeling it unjust, resulting in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. Israel not only occupied the land allocated to it but also seized additional Arab territories, an event referred to by Palestinians as “Nakba,” or catastrophe.

Since 2006, the Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade, leading to severe shortages of basic necessities such as food, water, medicine, electricity, and educational resources. Israel conducts large-scale military operations in Gaza every few years, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians. In 2023 and 2024, Israeli bombings devastated hospitals, schools, residential buildings, and refugee camps in Gaza. Reports indicate over 50,000 Palestinians killed (among them 60 percent women and children), over 75,000 injured, 1.5 million displaced, and over 90% of buildings destroyed. These figures clearly indicate that Israeli actions are not only military but equivalent to targeting civilians, which constitute war crimes under international law.

The series of Israeli war crimes and brutal bombings continued even during the month of Ramadan this year, when innocent Palestinians and Lebanese mourned their loved ones, as the entire Islamic world remained a silent spectator. This brutal destruction persists, and there is no significant role of the Muslim Ummah visible at present, nor any hope for the near or distant future!

In the West Bank, Israeli military checkpoints, construction of illegal settlements, land seizures, and restrictions on movement have become the norm. The desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, attacks on worshippers, and shooting at peaceful protesters have become daily occurrences. In 2024, the construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank set a new record, while Palestinian farmers, students, and journalists are regularly arrested or killed. All of these actions constitute blatant human rights violations.

Lebanon, especially southern Lebanon, has remained a constant target of Israeli aggression. In 1982, Israeli forces attacked Beirut, targeting thousands of Lebanese civilians. The massacre in the Sabra and Shatila refugee camps marks a dark chapter in history. In the 2006 war, Israel destroyed Lebanon’s infrastructure under the pretext of operations against Hezbollah. Schools, hospitals, bridges, roads, and power plants were turned into rubble. Recently, southern Lebanon has once again been under attack, prompting the evacuation of several villages.

The ongoing Israeli atrocities in Palestine and Lebanon have generated a humanitarian crisis: millions are residing in refugee camps. Food shortages, unavailability of medicine, and the spread of diseases are common. The education of children, the health of women, and the future of youth are in severe jeopardy. The United Nations, Amnesty International, and other organizations have repeatedly warned Israel, but no concrete actions have been taken. The West, particularly the USA and the UK, continues to support Israel, while most of the Muslim world remains limited to statements.

Under international law, civilians are entitled to protection during warfare, including under the following laws: the Geneva Conventions (1949), the UN Charter, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. According to these laws:

No state is allowed to bomb civilian populations.

Essential facilities such as water, electricity, and health services cannot be destroyed.

Special protection is afforded to children and women.

Israel has violated all of these laws without facing any punishment or effective sanctions, demonstrating the failure of the international system.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has limited itself to adopting resolutions and issuing statements. There are no practical measures to support Palestine and Lebanon, such as diplomatic and economic boycotts against Israel, financial and medical aid to Palestinians, or effective resolutions against Israel in the UN. Countries like Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Malaysia, and Qatar have raised their voices to some extent, but the rest of the world remains a silent spectator.

Dr. Yasser Barhami, a leader in Salafi Dawah, reacted to a fatwa issued by the International Union of Muslim Scholars relating to the situation in Gaza. He stated that the people of Gaza did not consult before initiating warfare; they only coordinated with Iran and should have communicated with other Islamic countries to collectively join the struggle against the Jews. He emphasized that for now, Islamic countries are bound by treaties, and if discussions about abrogating these treaties proceed, the conflict will not only be with Israel but also involve the USA and its allies. Citing the Qur’anic verse, “If they ask for your help in religion, it is your duty to help them unless it is against a people with whom you have a treaty,” he explained that assistance to fellow Muslims should only be against those with whom no treaty exists.

Citing the story of Prophet Moses (peace be upon him), he reminded that Pharaoh massacred 80,000 children, yet Moses instructed his followers to “Seek help in Allah and be patient,” as they lacked the strength to confront Pharaoh. Dr. Yasser noted that the decision made by the people of Gaza was their own, and thus the consequences would also fall upon them. It is important to note that Dr. Yasser has previously been a member of the Egyptian Parliament from the Nour Party, and he expressed these views in response to a recent fatwa issued by Sheikh Ali Qaradaghi. This sensitive issue requires both research and diligence; thus, it is essential to examine this fatwa and Dr. Yasser Barhami’s response in their context and background to obtain accurate information.

Sheikh Ali Qaradaghi, who has served as the Secretary General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), led the union to issue fatwas in favor of jihad and resistance regarding the recent conditions in Palestine. Summary of the Fatwa: The fatwas issued by the Union of Muslim Scholars typically define the resistance of the people of Gaza as “legitimate defensive jihad,” urging the Muslim Ummah to support them, especially when the Palestinian population faces severe oppression.

Dr. Yasser Barhami, a prominent Salafi scholar from Egypt who has been associated with the Nur Party and has served in the Egyptian Parliament, represents a specific political and intellectual trend within the Salafi school of thought, particularly regarding international treaties, the lack of strength, and conditions for armed jihad. His stance emphasizes that jihad is only permissible when no treaty exists. In cases of weakness, one should focus on patience and prayers. He contends that the people of Gaza have not consulted other Islamic governments; thus, they must bear the consequences of their decisions.

“Indeed, if they seek your help in religion…” (Al-Anfal: 72) – This verse pertains to respecting treaties and agreements, but jurists have exempted defensive jihad from this when oppression and mass killings are ongoing. The stories of prophets Moses and Khidr highlight individual strategy, but applying them to collective resistance or jihad may be inappropriate.

Dr. Yasser Barhami’s views are consistent with his known positions and reflect the current dynamics of the situation, while the fatwa issued by the International Union of Muslim Scholars provides a valid basis for action. Both positions come from distinct historical and political contexts: one supports active resistance, while the other emphasizes prudence and negotiation given existing power dynamics.

Ultimately, the fatwa from the IUMS appears to offer more practical guidance due to its alignment with Qur’anic principles regarding defensive jihad, reflecting the responsibilities of the Muslim Ummah to aid their oppressed brothers. Conversely, Dr. Yasser Barhami’s standpoint is enlightened by political wisdom but lacks actionable steps for support. Islamic teachings indicate that when people are oppressed, they have the right to defend themselves, and Muslims must assist their fellows, whether through prayer or actual jihad.

International media often reinforces the Israeli narrative, portraying Palestinians as terrorists and Israel as the victim. However, outlets like Al Jazeera, Press TV, TRT, and some independent journalists are showcasing the true narrative of Palestinians. Social media has played a crucial role in breaking this narrative. Ordinary Palestinian youths, doctors, teachers, and journalists have started sharing their stories, which has resulted in a shift in global public opinion.

The Israeli atrocities in Palestine and Lebanon are not merely territorial disputes but a test of humanity, freedom, and international justice. The loss of thousands of innocent lives, the displacement of millions, the destruction of economies, and the criminal silence of the international community stand as a disgrace on the conscience of humanity.

It is time for global powers, international institutions, and especially the Muslim world to awaken their conscience and unite to hold Israel accountable for its crimes. If the world continues to turn a blind eye, the flames of oppression in Palestine and Lebanon may engulf the entire globe.