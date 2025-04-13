Ch Shujaat reelected PML-Q president unopposed

Ch Salik Hussain elected as SVP, Tariq Hassan as Central Secretary General, Ch Shafay Hussain elected as General Secretary Punjab

LAHORE: Former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday was re-elected as the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president for another term.

According the official communiqué, the intraparty polls of the PML-Q were held in the meeting of the Central General Council. All candidates were elected unopposed during the session of the party’s Central General Council.

The council meeting witnessed participation from members across all four provinces, the federal capital and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Chaudhry Salik Hussain was elected as Senior Vice President, Tariq Hassan as Central Secretary General while Chaudhry Shafay Hussain were elected as PML-Q General Secretary Punjab chapter, the statement read.

Through a resolution, the council appointed Dr Muhammad Amjad as chief organiser and Ghulam Mustafa Malik as central secretary information.

On the occasion, Ch Shujaat Hussain expressed gratitude to the party members for electing him unanimously as the party president.

The PML-Q president said that his party will always practice a politics of service and avoid hypocrisy and arrogance. PML created Pakistan and it is this very party that will protect the country.

Furthermore, the council denounced terrorism within the country and paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, Rangers and Police for their sacrifices. Hussain directed all office-bearers to strengthen, stabilise and activate the party across the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, Interior Minister Naqvi congratulate Chaudhry Shujaat

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated Ch Shujaat Hussain on reelection as President of Pakistan Muslim League(Q).

The PM and Naqvi felicitated Ch Salik Hussain on becoming party’s Senior Vice President, Tariq Hassan General Secretary, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain General Secretary Punjab, Dr Muhammad Amjad Chief Organizer and Ghulam Mustafa Malik as Central Secretary Information.

The prime minister expressed best wishes for the newly-elected leadership of the PML-Q.

He said the PML-Q was an important ally of the government which along with allies sacrificed its politics in the last tenure of the government for Pakistan’s economic stability and progress.

Interior Minister expressed hope that the PML-Q will continue to play its critical role as a party in the legislative assemblies for representing wishes of people and for the progress and development of the country.