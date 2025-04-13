3 dead, police stations attacked, trains suspended as violence erupts in India

NEW DELHI: Modi-led Indian regime’ aggressive pursuit of RSS agenda of saffronizing India has started taking lives across the country with three persons dead in the latest spate of violence in West Bengal against the recently passed Waqf Act.

Three persons died in violence that broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad after protests turned violent, police confirmed.

A total of 118 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence. The protesters set a police vehicle on fire and ransacked several others in the Jangipur area of the district. The office of Trinamool Congress MP Khalilur Rehman was also allegedly vandalised during the protest and train services were disrupted.

A mob clashed with the police, threw stones and set the vehicles of Indian forces on fire in Jangipur during a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act. Several police personnel were reportedly injured in the clashes.

Later in the day, orders prohibiting public gatherings were imposed in the area. West Bengal’s Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty also issued orders to suspend the internet in Jangipur. Twenty-two persons were arrested in connection with the violence.

On Friday afternoon, protesters blocked National Highway 12 at Shajurmore crossing near Dhulian.

“As policemen tried to lift the blockade, stones were pelted at them,” a police officer was quoted as saying. “The protesters set fire to a police jeep and a motorbike in the area.”

About 70 people were arrested from Suti and 41 people from Samserganj in connection with the violence, PTI reported.

Nearly 5,000 protesters had also blocked railway tracks, resulting in two passenger trains getting cancelled and four express trains being diverted, stated the Eastern Railway.

A railway official told the media that a crossing gate between Dhulianganga and Nimtita stations was damaged by the protesters. He claimed that he was stopped by the protesters while travelling through Shajurmore crossing and escorted out by the police. “The protesters had no flag, no leaders,” said Rehman.