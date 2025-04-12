Two terrorists arrested in Karachi, Quetta

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Investigation Department on Saturday

arrested a hardened terrorist affiliated with a banned organization from Karachi.

CTD DSP Chaudhary Safdar said that they received secret information about presence of hardened and wanted terrorist in Soldier Bazaar in Karachi.

During the operation, CTD arrested notorious accused who was later identified as Musa Raza alias Kamran who was involved in different target killings.

Chaudhary Safdar said that the terrorist was gone into hiding to avoid arrest. During interrogation, the terrorist admitted his involvement in various murders and attempted murder.

The accused killed Qari Khurram in Tamoria on September 4, 2023. He also ordered murder of Abu Hasim on November 26, 2025 in Samanabad.

DSP Chaudhary Asghar said that the terrorist was also receiving funds. He said that the arrested terrorist was under investigation in cases related to terror financing and other crimes.

Further investigation was underway, DSP CTD Chaudhary Asghar concluded as saying.

One policeman received serious bullet wounds when two people who were riding a motorcycle opened fire on the police personnel on Saryad Road Quetta.

Police sources said that they signaled a motorcycle to stop at a check post on Saryad Road but the motorcyclists opened fire on them.

During heavy exchange of firing one terrorist was arrested in injured condition while another one managed to escape from the scene successfully.

Police cordoned-off the entire area and started search operation to apprehend the terrorist.