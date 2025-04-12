NATIONAL

Section 144 Imposed in Karachi’s Central District Following Attacks on Fast-Food Outlets

By News Desk

Karachi’s Central district will be under Section 144 restrictions today, following a wave of attacks on foreign fast-food outlets and incidents of arson involving heavy vehicles. The ban, which applies to protests, demonstrations, and gatherings of more than five people, was enforced to prevent further law and order disturbances.

The recent violence began on the night of April 9, when mobs set fire to at least nine dumper trucks and water tankers near Power House Chowrangi and 4-K Chowrangi, after a truck driver hit and injured a motorcyclist. In the aftermath, 19 suspects were arrested and charged with terrorism and other offenses.

The violence extended to several global fast-food chains, with mob attacks targeting outlets of KFC and other international brands. Religious leaders have called on the public to refrain from violence while boycotting products in support of Gaza.

In a notification issued on April 11, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi emphasized that the ban was necessary to maintain peace and prevent further escalation. The notification stated that the same group behind the arson attacks was also involved in attempts to damage the fast-food outlets.

Five first information reports (FIRs) have been filed in relation to the incidents, and additional rallies were scheduled for today in the area. Authorities warned that the district remains highly sensitive, with the potential for further unrest.

The commissioner also authorized local law enforcement to take action against those violating the Section 144 ban, with the option to file complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for disobedience to public orders.

The decision to impose Section 144 came after a request from Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Akhtar Odho, who highlighted the urgent need for preventive measures in his letter dated April 11.

