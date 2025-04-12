Salman Akram Raja denies possibility of a deal with govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) distanced itself from reports suggesting senior party member Azam Swati is engaged in talks with the military establishment, with party secretary general Salman Akram Raja stating such actions are not sanctioned by the party leadership.

Speaking to reporters outside an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, Raja said, “the claims of a deal between Azam Swati and the establishment have no connection with PTI. He is speaking in his personal capacity”.

Raja emphasised PTI’s continued adherence to constitutional principles.

“We stand for the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution. That remains our objective,” he said.

Responding to questions over why senior leaders had not yet been permitted to meet party founder Imran Khan, Raja suggested the delay was intentional.

“It appears efforts are being made to create ambiguity. Once we meet him, it will become clear whether he has authorised any dialogue,” he said.

Raja stressed that no negotiations or decisions could be confirmed without direct consultation with Imran Khan.

“Until there is clarity from him, I cannot comment on any backchannel activity,” he added.

His remarks come amid ongoing speculation about potential political negotiations between jailed PTI leaders and the military-backed government.

PTI has consistently rejected any covert deal-making, calling instead for a transparent political process and free elections.

Previously, Senior PTI leader Azam Khan Swati has said he will work to initiate dialogue between the party’s jailed founder Imran Khan and the country’s Army Chief.

Azam Khan Swati emphasised the importance of the military, calling it “a key national institution and a source of pride.” he denied suggestions that his release came as part of any deal, maintaining that his loyalty to imran khan remained “unshaken.”