Prince William And Kate Middleton Put On ‘High Alert’ For Imminent Ascension To The Throne

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly on heightened alert, preparing for the possibility of becoming the next king and queen of Britain, given the ongoing health concerns surrounding King Charles.

According to a report by Radar Online, King Charles, who has been battling cancer, is readying his son to assume the throne “at a moment’s notice.” An insider shared that the royal couple has been placed on increased alert due to the monarch’s health, anticipating that the transition could occur sooner than expected.

While both Prince William and Kate remain hopeful for King Charles’ recovery and wish for many more years of his reign, the source explained, “They cannot ignore the stark reality that circumstances may change unexpectedly.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly prepared for the future, regardless of how it unfolds.

The source further revealed that King Charles is aware of the situation and has been preparing his son to take over if necessary. “Whether the transition happens through an abdication linked to King Charles’ declining health or through the profound sadness of his passing, the inevitability looms larger each day,” the source explained.

This comes after King Charles was hospitalized for a brief period last month due to temporary side effects from his cancer treatment. Despite the emotional difficulty of considering a future without the King, the royal family is reportedly making plans to ensure a smooth transition when the time comes.