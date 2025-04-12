Prince Harry Admits That His Worst Fear Has Come True Amid Major Legal Upset

Prince Harry has expressed deep frustration and sadness after his legal battle over security revealed his worst fears. Just after leaving court on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex told People that the legal disclosure had confirmed his concerns about his and his wife Meghan Markle’s safety, calling it “really sad.”

The 40-year-old prince, who is currently in London for his latest legal proceedings, admitted feeling “exhausted and overwhelmed” after spending two days at the Royal Courts of Justice. He is challenging the UK government’s decision to remove his automatic state-backed security, a move that came after he and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. The couple, who now reside in Montecito, California, had their security detail withdrawn when they moved to the US, a decision Harry believes compromises their safety.

The case centers on a ruling from the UK High Court, which allowed the government to reduce the Duke’s protection while traveling in Britain. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle, 43, was spotted in New York City this week, where she reportedly enhanced her security with a motorcade comprising four cars, including three SUVs and an unmarked police vehicle. Critics of the arrangement have questioned the need for such extensive protection, labeling it “over-the-top.”

Both Harry and Meghan have long voiced concerns about their safety since leaving the UK, especially after facing heightened media attention.