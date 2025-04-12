PPP to leave govt if its stance over canals not accepted: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that the PPP will leave the government promptly if its stance over canals not accepted.

“Bilawal Bhutto has already said he will be on the side of the people and not with the prime minister, if canals built,” Sindh CM was talking with media over canals issue.

Chief Minister said that all five rivers are ours, not only the Indus River. “President Asif Zardari has said in the joint session of the Parliament that he didn’t support canals project”, Murad Ali Shah said.

“The People’s Party with the power of people will not allow them to complete any anti-Sindh project,” he said. “We apprehend you will take our water”.

Talking on the Council of Common Interest (CCI) session, Sindh’s chief minister said, “I am alone sufficient to them in the CCI session,” he said.

“We were working when all others were in sleep,” commenting on the political opponents, he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that the caretaker government had allowed the project to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA).