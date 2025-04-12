Pakistan, US reaffirm resolve to further strengthen ties in areas of mutual interest

US delegation comprises Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson meets Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States on Saturday reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations in the areas of mutual interest.

The resolve was reaffirmed during meeting between Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and a visiting US Congressional delegation in Islamabad on Saturday.

The delegation comprises Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson.

The two sides resolved to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations in the areas of mutual interest, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Earlier, Pakistan government has decided to send a high-level delegation to the United States to address the newly imposed 29% tariff on Pakistani goods exported to the US, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed.

The decision came after the US imposed heavy tariffs on several nations, including Pakistan, on April 2. A press release issued by the PMO stated that the delegation would be led by key government officials, along with prominent business leaders and exporters, though the specific members of the team were not disclosed.

The delegation’s primary objective will be to engage in negotiations with US authorities over the newly imposed tariffs and work on a mutually beneficial approach for future trade relations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the importance of strengthening Pakistan’s trade relations with the US, which have been ongoing for decades.

He expressed the government’s determination to resolve the issue and further enhance the bilateral trade partnership. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sharif in Islamabad, where the issue of the tariff was discussed.

The meeting included reports from the Steering Committee and Working Group, which reviewed the tariff situation and proposed potential actions.

Various alternative strategies for addressing the tariffs were presented, and the prime minister was informed that Pakistan’s Embassy in the US had been in continuous contact with the US administration. Key figures present during the meeting included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Aurangzeb, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.