Pakistan, Nigerian military leaders agree to enhance defence and military collaboration

CJCSC calls on Nigerian Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff, Services Chiefs

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M) and Nigerian military leadership reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance defence and military collaboration between both militaries, according to the military’s media wing on Saturday.

In a statement the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza who is on an official visit to Nigeria, called on Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Chief of Army Staff Lt-Gen Olufemi Olatubosum Oluyede, Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff of Nigeria Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar.

During the separately-held meetings, both sides engaged in discussions on challenges faced by both countries especially in the domain of Counter Terrorism (CT) and areas of mutual interest, including security, defence cooperation, and the evolving international / regional landscape, said ISPR release.

Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance defence and military collaboration between both militaries.

The Nigerian civil and military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism, it further said.