Moderate earthquake shakes twin-cities, KP

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Tremors of moderate magnitude were felt in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Saturday as an earthquake rattled several cities across northern Pakistan.

According to initial reports, the tremors were also experienced in Attock and Chakwal, where jolts were reported across the region and its surrounding areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Mohmand, and Shabqadar. However, no immediate reports of casualties or damage were received from any of the affected regions.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), PMD Islamabad, the earthquake occurred at 12:31pm, with a magnitude of 5.5 and a depth of 12 kilometers. The epicenter was located 60 kilometres northwest of Rawalpindi, at latitude 33.90 N and longitude 72.66 E.

