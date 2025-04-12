Meghan Markle Opens Up About ‘Scary’ Health Battle While Prince Harry Is Away

Meghan Markle recently revealed the details of her “rare and scary” health scare during childbirth, sharing a deeply personal story on her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder. The timing of the revelation coincided with a pivotal moment in her husband Prince Harry’s life, as he faced a court hearing in London regarding his security in the UK, where it was claimed that his life was at risk due to lack of protection.

A source close to the couple shared that the simultaneous challenges have left both Meghan and Harry feeling vulnerable. “Meghan showed real vulnerability on the podcast, and it was brave of her to talk about how scared she was,” the source said. “It’s one thing to go through something like that privately, but it’s a whole different experience sharing it with the world, especially when Harry isn’t by her side.”

The source added that Harry’s ongoing legal battle over his UK security, although crucial, couldn’t have come at a worse time, leaving Meghan feeling isolated. “Harry has a lot on his plate, and being away from his family is tough. He gets a lot of support from them, especially the kids,” the source explained. “It’s tough for him, but he’s doing this for his family.”

Prince Harry, who was attending the Court of Appeal to challenge the rejection of his lawsuit against the Home Office, is facing emotional and physical strain due to his absence from his family. “It can be really lonely and isolating not to have your partner with you, especially when you’re dealing with personal matters,” the source added.

Despite the challenges, Harry’s commitment to his family remains strong, with his legal representative emphasizing how much this appeal means to him and his loved ones.