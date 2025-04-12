King Charles Gives Duchess Sophie Special Role In His Absence Amid Cancer Recovery

After returning from a state visit to Italy, King Charles has assigned a new responsibility to his sister-in-law, Duchess Sophie, stepping in for the monarch during a crucial event. As King Charles and Queen Camilla took a break after their royal tour of Italy, Sophie represented the royal family at the Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy.

On Friday, the Duchess of Edinburgh inspected the troops of CC242, who had just completed 44 weeks of intense training. As she met with the cadets, Sophie shared smiles and gestures of encouragement, embodying the royal family’s commitment to military support.

Royal photographer Mark Cuthbert shared photos from the event on social media, captioning them: “Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh represents His Majesty King Charles at The Sovereign’s Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.”

While Sophie took on this important ceremonial role, King Charles and Queen Camilla concluded their visit to Italy on Thursday. During the trip, they visited Dante’s tomb and the famous mosaics in Ravenna, where they were warmly welcomed by thousands of people waving British flags. The royal couple’s visit also included a significant address to Italy’s parliament.