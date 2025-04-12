Initiatives for Development in Balochistan

Major infrastructure projects are transforming the economic profile of Quetta and Balochistan at present. The new international airport in Gwadar and upgraded Quetta-Zhob and Quetta-Gwadar roads will strengthen regional trade connections. The question of prime beneficiary stands unanswered by these developments. Sustainable economic growth together with better conditions for local communities must be the result of these initiatives rather than having foreign investors receive most of the benefits.

The Gwadar International Airport serves as one of Pakistan’s biggest airports following its recent inauguration and offers services for domestic and international flight operations at a $246 million cost. The Boeing 747 and comparable aircraft find a home at this airport which serves as a strategic trade and logistics hub for Gwadar. Air connectivity improvements will influence Quetta’s development as Balochistan’s commercial hub along with its administrative centre by boosting trade along with tourism flow.

Effective management of the current infrastructure expansion across Balochistan alongside Gwadar and Quetta development presents opportunities for the province to become a prominent player in regional commerce. Economic progress leads to success only through sustainable and inclusive development practices which maintain equality for all. The success of current Balochistan infrastructure projects relies on policymakers developing connected local business programmes together with employment targets and environmental regulatory implementation. Through proper implementation Quetta can become a prosperous economic hub from which development enriches all members of the community

The enhancement of road infrastructure will simplify trade operations and decrease transportation expenses across the board. The Quetta-Zhob highway located on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western Route is undergoing improvement work covering 331 km at a project cost of Rs 63 billion. Construction on the project will cut the duration of travel between Quetta and Zhob which will boost the flow of commodities and products between those locations. The Quetta-Gwadar highway represents a vital transportation link fighting to establish superior connectivity between Balochistan’s prime city and Pakistan’s primary oceanic port. According to the National Highway Authority these projects will offer 50 percwent faster journey times and lead to lower business logistical costs.

The development brings significant economic potential to the city of Quetta. The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) reported in their research that infrastructure investments boost the country’s economic development rate. Intensified road infrastructure combined with enhanced air travel facilities induce investors to bring money into transportation and hospitality services as well as retail ventures. Local businesses will gain advantages from both increased supply of goods and services and tourist traffic. The resources will create increasing job prospects. Direct and indirect jobs being generated by the construction sector have become one of the primary achievements of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) during the last five years.

These promising prospects still face multiple obstacles. Development projects on a large scale in Balochistan historically failed to offer their benefits directly to the people who live there. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data reveals that Balochistan stands as the province with the highest poverty rate after showing that 40 percent of its people live in poverty. Foreign and national investors can experience profits, yet the local population continues to face economic challenges. Adequate policy implementation becomes crucial since improper policies could let project benefits accumulate with a select few while economic gaps expand.

A comprehensive strategic policy that includes all stakeholders must be developed to achieve maximum benefits from these developments across Quetta as well as Balochistan. Local business operations need to become the top priority in government policies. The State Bank of Pakistan reveals that SMEs in Balochistan obtain formal financing at only 5 percemt while Punjab’s comparable figure reaches 17 percent. Local entrepreneurs can use emerging economic opportunities through enhanced credit accessibility and educational assistance and logistical resources.

All infrastructure development projects need to implement binding provisions for hiring local workers. CPEC projects across different provinces should implement workforce participation rules that require local labour participation at a rate of 30 percent. Organizations should extend their skill development programmes. Each year the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Balochistan provides technical training to 10,000 individuals but this number needs to rise to fulfill the increasing requirement for a competent labour force in new industries.

Economic expansion should extend its advantages beyond Quetta along with other urban locations. Rural areas that usually miss out on large-scale development plans need to obtain improved transportation and trade possibilities. The government should create rural connectivity programmes and establish industrial zones in smaller towns in order to spread economic growth uniformly across the region.

The writer is a Researcher at BTTN Quetta.