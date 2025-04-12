Gaza suffering

The ongoing Israeli invasion of Gaza has resulted in unimaginable suffering for Palestinians, with civilian casualties reaching horrifying numbers.

According to media reports, over 50,375 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 15,000 children, while over 77,000 are wounded. These figures expose the brutal reality of Israel’s disproportionate aggression, which violates international humanitarian laws.

Despite a temporary ceasefire agreement, Israel has repeatedly resumed its military operations, disregarding peace efforts and escalating violence. This blatant violation of war policies highlights its disregard for Palestinian lives. Hospitals, schools and refugee camps have been targeted, leaving thousands without shelter, medical aid or food.

The world must not remain silent. Israel’s actions amount to collective punishment and war crimes. The UN and global powers must enforce an immediate, permanent ceasefire and hold Israel accountable. Pakistan and other Muslim nations should intensify diplomatic efforts to stop this genocide. The Palestinian people deserve justice, freedom and the right to live without fear. It is time the international community acts decisively to end this oppression.

M ABID HAFEEZ

LAHORE