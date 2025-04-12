Dr Alvi says PTI will welcome dialogue about next elections

ISLAMABAD: Former president Arif Alvi has added his voice to the growing calls for

negotiations, stating that he would welcome talks regarding future elections.

“If dialogues are held about the next elections, we will welcome it,” he stated this in an interview with CNN during his ongoing private visit to the United States.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati has expressed optimism regarding progress in negotiations with institutions. He suggested that progress in these talks will be made upon former president Alvi’s return to the country. In the interview, Alvi also emphasized that dialogue is also the solution to the Balochistan issue as well.

Alvi alleged that his party, PTI, won during the February 8, 2024, elections, but their votes were undercounted. He asserted that had the votes been counted accurately, PTI would have formed governments in all provinces, including Balochistan.

The former president expressed concern over the frustration among the youth in Balochistan, stating that their voices are not being heard. He also criticised the use of force to suppress protests across the country, arguing that it only exacerbates public discontent.

Furthermore, he said that print, electronic, and social media in Pakistan are currently not free and social media platform X could only be used with a VPN.