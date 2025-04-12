CM Maryam Nawaz meets Turkiye’s President Erdogan in Antalya

ANTALYA: Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan during her visit to Antalya, Turkey.

President Erdoğan warmly welcomed the chief minister and thanked her for participating in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025, Express News reported.

He inquired about the health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and expressed his best wishes. During the meeting, Erdoğan remarked, “I will meet Nawaz Sharif soon, Insha’Allah.”

Maryam Nawaz conveyed a message of goodwill from her father and thanked the Turkish president for extending the invitation to attend the forum.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz also held a special meeting with Turkey’s First Lady, Emine Erdogan. Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and exchanged messages of goodwill.

Maryam Nawaz arrived in Antalya a day earlier and is currently participating in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025.

She is scheduled to address the international conference today, where she will highlight her government’s initiatives to promote education in Punjab and shed light on her party’s vision.